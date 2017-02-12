Toy bomb explosion kills two brothers in Buner: Official

PESHAWAR Feb 12 (APP): Two shepherd brothers Sunday were killed, while their sister injured as a toy bomb from which, they were playing exploded in Khaista Baba Village of Buner district, an official of the Deputy Commissioner told APP by phone.

The ill fated brothers namely Gulzada 17 and Sultanzeb 15 along with their sister Bakhtiar Irum 10 and others children were grazing sheep in mountainous Khaista village when they found a toy bomb.

The ill fated young shepherds started playing with the toy and suddenly it exploded with a big bang.

As result of which they died on the spot while their sister sustained injuries and was shifted to nearby hospital.

Police have rgistered a case and started investigation.