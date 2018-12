ISLAMABAD, Dec 10 (APP):A large number of tourists, mainly from twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, are heading to Malka-e-Kohsar, Murree, to enjoy the first snowfall of the season.According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the hill station has received about one feet snowfall, while more snowfall is expected in the coming days in Murree and its adjoining areas.