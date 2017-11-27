Tourism Corridor Project offering vast job opportunities to Youth: AJK PM

ISLAMABAD, Nov 27 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan said on Monday that the construction of Tourism Corridor Project will bring a revolution in promotion of tourism in the state besides offering vast job opportunities to youth.

Talking to Radio Pakistan , he said all the tourist resorts would be inter-linked and basic facilities ensured there for tourists.

He said government is spending huge funds on up-gradation of roads to link districts and tehsils as well as develop infrastructure.

AJK government with the help of Pakistan government was effectively working on education, infrastructure, health and tourism sectors. Measures have been taken to promote tourism sector as Kashmir is a beautiful valley with breathtaking scenes, he added.