Tourism campaign to be kicked off before 18 April: Zulfi Bukhari

ISLAMABAD, Mar 6 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Zulfikar Bukhari said on Thursday that government would launch “Brand Pakistan” a tourism campaign before 18 April 2020 to boost the tourism industry of Pakistan.

Talking to a private news channel he said like other countries Pakistan’s scenic beauty and spectacular places from all provinces would be highlighted through promotions on airports and television so the foreign tourists could be attracted to visit Pakistan.

Government would provide more “Halal” food to the Pakistani diaspora stuck in China in a couple of days the Overseas Pakistani Foundation had approved grant of 20 million for providing food to the Pakistani students present in China, 1300 students had already received stipend from Pakistani government, he replied to a question.

“China is combating the epidemic successfully than other countries, this situation needs constant efforts to be dealt successfully.”he said.

Replying to another question he mentioned that Pakistan Super League 2020 had been a great treat for the cricket lovers, the whole series were being played on the country land had revived the national cricket.