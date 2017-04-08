“Tour De Sindh Cycle Race” culminated at Bhit Shah

HYDERABAD, April 8 (APP): The 7th stage of the ‘Tour De Sindh’ bicycle race began from Sehwan in Jamshoro district on Saturday morning and culminated at Bhit Shah, Matiari, district after covering a distance of 164 kilometers.

The cyclists pedaled their way from Sehwan to Aamri, Qazi Ahmed, Benazirabad, Sakrand and Hala towns before arriving at Bhit Shah. The cyclist Haq Nawaz who covered the 164-km distance in 5 hours and 35 minutes clinched the first position while Abdul Majeed and Noor Muhammad got the second and third positions, respectively.

A cash reward of Rs10,000, Rs. 8,000 and Rs. 6,000 was given to the top three cyclists.

The Tour de Sindh race is being organized by the Sindh Sports and Youth Affairs Ministry in collaboration with the Sindh Cycling Association.

The race consists of 14 stages with a total distance of 704 km.

The final stage of the race will take place in Karachi.