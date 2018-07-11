Tough contest expected among PML-N, PTI & Ch. Nisar in NA-59

RAWALPINDI, Jul 11 (APP):A tough contest is expected among Pakistan Mulsim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and independent candidate, Ch. Nisar Ali Khan in NA-59, Rawalpindi-III.

PML-N fielded Raja Qamar ul Islam against PTI’s candidate Ghulam Sarwar Khan and Ch. Nisar Ali Khan. The constituency has remained a stronghold of PML-N, however with the emerging threat of PTI and the election campaign of Ch. Nisar, the constituency is expected to see a tough fight on July 25.

The NA-59 has 357,199 registered voters including 188,374 male and 168,825 female and prominent areas in the constituency are Adhwal, Banda, Bassali, Chakri, Gorakhpur, Sehal, Rawalpindi, Jarahi, Morgah, Topi, Lakhan-I, Lakhan-II, Kotha Kalan, Dhamial and Dhamman Syedan, rural and urban areas.

The NA-59 is the home constituency of Ch. Nisar Ali Khan while Ghulam Sarwar Khan has also some influence in the area.

Other candidates including Ajmal Sabir Raja, candidate of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Nazriati, Chaudhary Muhammad Kamran Ali Khan on Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians ticket, Safdar Ali Khan, Independent candidate, Tariq Bashir Raja, Independent, Muhammad Ameen Khan, Independent, Malik Muhammad Taj, Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan candidate and Molana Abdul Ghafar Ghufari Toheedi, Mutthida Majlis-e-Amal Pakistan candidate are in the field.

Election Commission of Pakistan has set up 299 polling stations including 69 male, 68 female and 162 combined for general election 2018 with 715 polling booths that include 372 male and 347 female.

Similarly, ECP has appointed 314 presiding officers, 1502 assistant presiding officers and 751 polling officers for the constituency.