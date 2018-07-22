Tough contest between PML-N and PTI in NA-109

FAISALABAD, July 22 (APP)::Election campaign is in full swing in the constituency NA-109 (Faisalabad-9), old NA-83.

According to the Elections Commission spokesman, there are total 420,767 registered voters, including 226,687 males and 194,080 females.

In the constituency, 372 polling stations were set up, including 193 stations for males, 172 for females and seven combined stations while 928 polling booths, including 506 for

males and 422 for females have also been set up.

He said that 372 presiding officers, 1,856 assistant presiding officers and 928 polling officers will perform their duty on the election day.

He said that 36 polling stations of the constituency have been declared sensitive where security cameras would also be installed for security arrangements.

Meanwhile, as many as 10 candidates are in the run for the seat of this constituency.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has fielded former MNA Mian Abdul Mannan while the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) awarded ticket to Faiz Ullah.

The Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) fielded Muhammad Afzal while Muhammad Asad Iqbal of Tehreek-e-Labbiak Pakistan (TLP), Zafar Hussain Khan of Muttahidda Majlis-e-Amal

(MMA), Muhammad Asif of Pakistan Sunni Tehreek, Fayyaz Ahmad of Allah-o-Akbar Tehreek, Muhammad Mansoor Ahmad Awan of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Isalm and two independent candidates are

contesting the elections.

Provincial constituencies PP-114 and PP-115 falls under this constituency.In PP-114, as many as 10 candidates are contesting the elections but according to a survey the actual contest is between PML-N candidate former MPA Sheikh Ijaz Ahmad and Muhammad Latif Nazar of the PTI.

For PP-115, as many as eight candidates are contesting the election as according to a survey a tough contest is expected between Ali Abbas Khan of PML-N and Asad Muazzam of PTI.

The constituency NA-109 mainly comprises of city areas, including Madina Town and Peoples Colony and major clans in this constituency include Arain, Kamoka and Rajpoot.

In 2013 by-elections, PML-N candidate Mian Abdul Manan won the old NA-83 seat with 47,107 votes beating Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Faizullah who got 36,866 votes.

According to the survey a tough contest is expected between PML-N candidate Mian Abdul Mannan and PTI candidate Faizullah.