Total revenues increased to 4.9 trillion in FY19

ISLAMABAD, Aug 27 (APP):As many as Rs 4,900,724 million total revenues were collected by the government during the fiscal year 2018-19, including Rs 4,473,422 million tax revenues and Rs427,302 million non-tax revenues, according to official data.

The tax revenues included Rs4,071,619 million federal revenues and Rs401,803 revenues collected by the provinces, whereas the non-tax revenues included, Rs341,006 million collected by the federal government and Rs86,296 million collected by the provincial government.

On the other hand, the total expenditures during the period under review stood at Rs8,345,640 million including Rs7,104,031 current expenditure, Rs1,219,192 development expenditure and net lending and Rs22,417 million statistical discrepancy.