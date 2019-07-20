Top UN sustainable development forum notes progress on empowering people as it ends session

UNITED NATIONS, Jul 20 (APP):The Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) President, Inga Rhonda King, has told participants of the 54-member body’s high-level segment that this year’s session had contributed significantly to advancing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

By “increasing awareness and galvanizing efforts towards empowerment, inclusiveness and equality”, the entire ECOSOC system has worked “to address gaps and challenges, provide integrated policy recommendations, and review progress”, which are all “at the heart of the 2030 Agenda”, she said.

Ms. King pointed out that the High-level Segment also included the ministerial segment of the High-Level Political Forum (HLPF) on sustainable development, which she referred to as “the premier global forum for follow-up and review of sustainable development”.

“I am confident that our deliberations on the theme during this cycle have moved us all to double our efforts to accelerate implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development towards the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals”, she said.