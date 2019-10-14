Top seeds advance to 2nd round of ITF Junior World Ranking Tennis C’ships

ISLAMABAD, Oct 14 (APP):Twelve matches were played on the opening day of second leg of the ITF Pakistan Junior World Ranking Tennis Championships whereas all the seeded players moved to the second round by beating their respective opponents in straight sets here at at Syed Dilawar Abbas PTF Tennis Complex, Islamabad on Monday.

Double draws of Boys & Girls also took place in presence of players at referee office. Defending champions Shoaib Khan and Huzaifa Abdul Rehman of Pakistan are second seed, whereas Great Britain’s Daniel Webb and Knese Luca Emanuel are top seed in the doubles event. In the Girls Doubles Khanloo Mahta and Safi Meshkatolzahra of Iran are top seed, while Korea’s Choi Ji-Woo and Jang Soo Ha are second seed.