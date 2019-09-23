Top scientists warn climate change ‘hitting harder and sooner’ than forecast

UNITED NATIONS, Sep 23 (APP):Leading climate scientists issued a new report showing that over the last several years, sea-level rise, planetary warming, shrinking ice sheets and carbon pollution have accelerated; a sobering call to action for political leaders headed to New York for summit-level climate change talks on Monday at the United Nations.

The landmark new report, which will be presented to the UN Climate Action Summit, underlines the glaring – and growing – gap between agreed targets to tackle global warming and the actual reality.