Top PSF official discusses ways with Pirzada to promote squash

ISLAMABAD, Apr 4 (APP): Senior Vice President Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) Air Vice Marshal Shahid Akhtar Alvi on Tuesday called on Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Mian Raiz Hussain Pirzada and discussed with him the ways to promote the game of squash in the country.

According to a press release issued here, the top PSF official shared with the minister his vision for the uplift of squash and its revival at the national and international level.

He told the minister that he would conduct a series of meetings with all stakeholders to discuss the ways to regain lost glory in squash.

He said special focus would be paid on professional grooming of players at Pakistan National Squash Academy Islamabad, while emphasis would also be laid on discipline.

He said talent hunt programmes would be launched across the country with the cooperation of provincial squash associations. Maximum support and cooperation from Pakistan Sports Board would also be sought for the betterment of the game.

Alvi said steps would be taken for squash infrastructure development in all parts of the country, including Gilgit-Baltistan and Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA). He also expressed the determination for revival of international squash in Pakistan.

The minister while appreciating Alvi’s vision assured all-out support for the development of squash at provincial level and national level.