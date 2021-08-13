Voters’ data to be synced with technology to check poll fraud: PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 13 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said for the first time in the country’s history, the government would synchronize technology and data to eliminate any chances of fraud in general elections.

“We will hold the ‘21st century’ election with necessary technological arrangements in-place to ensure transparent and fair election,” he said, at the launch of various initiatives of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), here at its headquarters.

The newly inaugurated projects included launch of Alien Registration Card, Pak COVID-19 Mobile Vaccination Pass, national certification and renewal campaign, setting up of 66 Nadra Registration Centres across the country and inauguration of 90 mobile registration vans.

The prime minister said to end fake registration of voters, technology would be synced with data.

“The results based on the free and transparent exercise would be acceptable to all,” he added.

On the launch of Alien Registration Card and work permit for foreigners, he said the step would bring the segment into social and financial mainstream.

He mentioned that over three million registered Afghan refugees would also benefit from the facility, which would help them run their businesses in a legalized manner.

Imran Khan said it was the government’s responsibility to facilitate the masses in every possible way.

The prime minister also inaugurated a latest system based on Artificial Intelligence to curb fake identity cards. The system has been designed within a short span of time by newly appointed NADRA Chairman Tariq Malik that would also help detect foreigners in the database.

Under the new system, the head of the family will be able to know or verify the details of his family members by simply sending an SMS and inform NADRA in case of any addition or deletion.

Earlier on his arrival at the NADRA headquarters, the prime minister on the occasion reviewed the specially-designed mobile registration van, fully-equipped to provide services of NADRA to the people in remote areas of the country. Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and Minister for State for Information Farrukh Habib were present.

Chairman NADRA Tariq Malik briefed the prime minister about the different facilities including data collection, fingerprint and photo scanning, that will be provided to the people who are unable to visit the NADRA centres.

The Alien Registration Card and work permit will enable the foreigners and their families run businesses, get admission in private educational institutions, private employment, mobile SIMs, utility connections, open bank accounts, register vehicle and other sale purchases. The holders of the card will also be protected from legal action under Foreign Act.

The mobile application COVID-19 Pass will immediately verify the document by organizations or the Pakistanis traveling within Pakistan and abroad.

By scanning the QR code on vaccination certificate, one can easily know the validity of document which would show the owner name, passport number and other details.