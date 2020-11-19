Visit of PM to improve relations with Afghanistan: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, Nov 19 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Thursday said the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Afghanistan was an important progress in bilateral relations and improved contacts between the two countries.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said the people of both countries were tied in the relationship of brotherhood and they had offered immense sacrifices against terrorism.

وزیر اعظم کا دورہ افغانستان دوطرفہ تعلقات اور رابطوں کے فروغ میں اہم پیش رفت ہے۔ دونوں ملکوں کے عوام بھائی چارے کے رشتے میں بندھے ہیں،انہوں نے دہشت گردی کے خلاف عظیم قربانیاں دی ہیں۔امن، ترقی اور خوشحالی افغان عوام کاحق ہے۔عمران خان خطے میں امن کے داعی ہیں ۔ — Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) November 19, 2020

Peace, progress and prosperity was the right of Afghan people, he commented.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was an advocate for peace in the region, he added.