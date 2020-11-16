ISLAMABAD, Nov 16 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Monday said the victory of Pakistan Tehreek i Insaf in the election of Gilgit Baltistan was an expression of trust by the people in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.
In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said the people of Gilgit Baltistan completely rejected the narrative of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) and put a stamp on the truth of ideology of Prime Minister Imran Khan.
پاکستان تحریک انصاف کی فتح گلگت بلتستان کے عوام کا وزیراعظم عمران خان کی قیادت پر اعتماد کا اظہار ہے۔جی بی کےعوام نے مسلم لیگ ن کے بیانیے کو یکسر رد کر کے وزیراعظم عمران خان کےنظریے کی صداقت پر مہر ثبت کردی ہے۔
