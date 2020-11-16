ISLAMABAD, Nov 16 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Monday said the victory of Pakistan Tehreek i Insaf in the election of Gilgit Baltistan was an expression of trust by the people in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said the people of Gilgit Baltistan completely rejected the narrative of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) and put a stamp on the truth of ideology of Prime Minister Imran Khan.