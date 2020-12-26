File Photo

ISLAMABAD, Dec 26 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Saturday said expulsion of veteran leaders from the JUI-F over principled criticism on the party chief showed that the worst form of dictatorship and fascism was imposed on
Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F).

The decision manifested to the nation that as to how much Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman was democratic, adding that he even could not tolerate a little criticism from his old colleagues, the minister said in a tweet.

Shibli Faraz questioned the JUI-F leaders, who always cited examples of Islam, whether according to Islamic teachings such treatment was meted to those who raised questions (about their leaders’ acts).

“ Is this freedom of expression in the JUI-F?”With the distribution of key posts among brothers and loved ones, people could no more be hoodwinked by just labeling the party as democratic, he added.

