ISLAMABAD, Dec 26 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Saturday said expulsion of veteran leaders from the JUI-F over principled criticism on the party chief showed that the worst form of dictatorship and fascism was imposed on
Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F).
The decision manifested to the nation that as to how much Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman was democratic, adding that he even could not tolerate a little criticism from his old colleagues, the minister said in a tweet.
Shibli Faraz questioned the JUI-F leaders, who always cited examples of Islam, whether according to Islamic teachings such treatment was meted to those who raised questions (about their leaders’ acts).
“ Is this freedom of expression in the JUI-F?”With the distribution of key posts among brothers and loved ones, people could no more be hoodwinked by just labeling the party as democratic, he added.
دوسروں کو اسلام کی مثالوں کے حوالے دینے والوں سے پوچھتا ہوں کہ کیا اسلام میں سوال پوچھنے پر ایسا ہی سلوک کیاجاتا ہے؟ آپ کی جماعت میں آزادی اظہارکا یہ عالم ہے؟عہدے بھائیوں اور چہیتوں میں بانٹ کر جماعت پر جمہوریت کا لیبل چپکانے سے لوگوں کو دھوکہ نہیں دیاجاسکتا۔
