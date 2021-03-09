ISLAMABAD, March 9 (APP): Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulaziz Kamilov will pay a two-day official visit to Pakistan on March 9, the Foreign Office said on Tuesday.

According to FO statement, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will hold consultations with Foreign Minister Kamilov, covering an entire gamut of bilateral relations and exchanging views on regional and international issues.

“Consistent with the leadership’s vision, Pakistan’s focus will be on building an enhanced economic partnership centered on peace, development and connectivity,” the statement added.

Relations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan are based on common faith, shared history and cultural affinities. These linkages provide a strong foundation for increased bilateral cooperation in myriad fields.

Both countries have been closely collaborating at regional and international fora, especially at United Nations, Organization of Islamic Cooperation , Economic Cooperation Organization and Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

The two countries are also closely cooperating to enhance regional connectivity, especially by early construction of Trans-Afghan Railway Project between Pakistan, Afghanistan and Uzbekistan.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Razzak Dawood visited Tashkent on February 1-3, 2021. During the visit, a Roadmap on construction of Trans-Afghan Railway Project was signed by the three countries.

“The visit of Foreign Minister Kamilov will add to the momentum created by the recent high-level bilateral interactions and provide an opportunity to further strengthen and deepen the existing bilateral cooperation in all areas of common interest,” the FO said.