ISLAMABAD, March 10 (APP): Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulaziz Kamilov called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Wednesday and discussed matters of bilateral importance.

The meeting was attended by Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and senior government officials of Pakistan Uzbekistan.

The Uzbek Foreign Minister arrived in Islamabad on a two-day official visit on Tuesday.

Relations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan are based on common faith, shared history and cultural affinities. These linkages provide a strong foundation for increased bilateral cooperation in myriad fields.

Both countries have been closely collaborating at regional and international fora, especially at United Nations, Organization of Islamic Cooperation , Economic Cooperation Organization and Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

The two countries are also closely cooperating to enhance regional connectivity, especially by early construction of Trans-Afghan Railway Project between Pakistan, Afghanistan and Uzbekistan.