Uzbek Deputy PM calls on COAS; lauds Pak Army contributions for peace

RAWALPINDI, Sep 10 (APP):Deputy Prime Minister for Investment and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan Sardor Umurzakov called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters here on Thursday and acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army’s contributions for peace and stability in the region.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest with special emphasis on regional security situation and connectivity were discussed, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

Both of them pledged to support the vision for the better regional connectivity and improved security.