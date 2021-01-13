ISLAMABAD, Jan 13 (APP): Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu Wednesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here and discussed bilateral, regional and international matters.

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi also attended the meeting.

The Turkish foreign minister is visiting Pakistan mainly to be part of second Pakistan-Turkey-Azerbaijan Trilateral Meeting being held on the day for what Azeri Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov is in the town.

Earlier, the visiting foreign minister also called on President Arif Alvi who also conferred on him Hilal-i-Pakistan, the second highest civil award of Pakistan to recognize his contribution and services to strengthen bilateral relations.