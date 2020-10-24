ISLAMABAD, Oct 24 (APP):Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday said that successful foreign policy was linked with national economic stability and considering this, Pakistan had launched an economic diplomacy initiative which was bringing positive outcomes.

Addressing the participants of a training course including civil and military officers at National Defense University here, the foreign minister apprised the audience of the steps taken by his ministry under Vision FO initiative to develop the foreign policy on modern lines and enhance its effectiveness.

He said Pakistan had effectively highlighted the Indian serious human rights abuses and violations of international laws in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir at the United Nations Security Council and other world forums.

The foreign minister said Pakistan was making sincere and reconciliatory efforts for peace in Afghanistan as well as in the region. Our efforts for regional peace were also getting global recognition, he added. Later, the foreign minister also responded in detail the questions raised by the participating officers.