Int’l Day of Peace observed with demand for Kashmir solution according to UN resolutions

ISLAMABAD, Sep 21 (APP):Like other parts of the globe, International Day of Peace was observed in Pakistan, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir, on Monday with the demand to the United Nations to fulfill its obligation on Kashmir and help the Kashmiris get their right to self-determination as per the world body’s resolutions.

Seminars, rallies and walks were arranged across the country to mark the day.

The Parliamentary Kashmir Committee and Institute of Conflict Resolution jointly organized a seminar in the Federal Capital in connection with the International Peace Day.

Addressing the seminar, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser said sustainable peace in South Asia could be attained by resolving the Kashmir issue according to the resolutions of the United Nations.

The government, he said, was effectively playing its role to highlight the Kashmir issue at the international forums Asad Qaisar said the Kashmiris had been denied basic necessities of life for the last one year.

India was committing grave human rights violations in held Kashmir, where some 22,000 women had become widows and hundred were raped, while thousands of youth were martyred.

The Parliament would continue focusing on the Kashmir issue and making efforts to help resolve it according to the aspirations of Kashmiri people, he added.

Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri said since Pakistan was made in the name of Islam so it had to be a centre of peace.

Lions Club International and Punjab Council of the Arts, Rawalpindi arranged a competition of posters. More than 50 students highlighted the importance of peace through posters. The posters’ exhibition was inaugurated by Copuncil Director Waqar Ahmed.

A walk was arranged on occasion, which started from the main gate of Arts Council and ended at Adabi Baikthak followed by a seminar. The participants of the walk chanted slogans for peace.

A large number of people staged the ‘Justice, Independence, Peace Rally’ in Hattiyaan Bala town of AJK’s Jhelum Valley district under the aegis of Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu Kashmir and International Forum for Justice and Human Rights ”.

People from different religious, political and other public representative groups participated in the rally, which was led by Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Uzair Ahmed Ghazali, Vice Chairman International Forum for Justice and Human Rights Mushtaq ul Islam, Divisional President Jamiat Ulma e Islam Maulana Muhammad Altaf Siddique, Shaukat Javed Mir (PPP AJK) Maulana Muhammad Abdullah (JI AJK), Muhammad Fareed Khan (PMLN AJK), Zeeshan Haider (PTI AJK), Qari Ateeq Ahmed Danish, Azmat Hayat Kashmiri and others.

The participants were holding banners and placards stated anti-India and pro-freedom slogans.

The speakers on the occasion said that the world was celebrating World Peace Day while around 1 million Indian armed forces had laid siege to the disputed territory, killing the young people unabated.

The Indian armed forces deliberately targeted civilian population on Ceasefire Line (CFL) which was a clear testimony of peace sabotage, they said, adding “Under such deteriorating situation in IIOJK, the celebration of peace is a question mark.”

The speakers said it was the responsibility of UN and its members state to play their role on Kashmir issue. The world body must fulfill its obligation on the Kashmir issue, they added.

Likewise, people in large number also gathered at Srinagar Highway and marched towards Chakothi.