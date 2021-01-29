KARACHI, Jan 29 (APP): Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz Friday said instead of creating hurdles in the projects, the Sindh government should facilitate the development of province, including Karachi.

Talking to the media here at the Sindh Governor House, the minister said the Sindh government was doing negative politics. Whether it was the islands project or the Karachi package, it was unfortunately playing the role of a spoiler.

He said the mega city of Karachi was the country’s economic hub and the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government wanted to resolve the problems of its people, who had reposed confidence in the party in the last general election.

He said first the Sindh government had issued a no-objection certificate (NOC) for the islands project and then all of a sudden it started raising objections on account its negative impacts on environment.

The minister said the whole country knew the corruption stories of the Sindh elite class.

Shibli Faraz recalled that Prime Minister Imran Khan announced the 10 Billion Tree Tsunami project and the Sindh government followed suit. It was appreciable if the provincial government took such positive steps, he added.

He said the role of Sindh government during the COVID-19 pandemic was also negative as it had created financial crisis by imposing lockdown across the province.

When the federal government, he said, announced the Karachi package, it again tried to create hurdles in its way. The Sindh rulers were, in fact, politicking on every matter pertaining to the welfare of people, he added.

To a question, he said the islands project would bring foreign investment and also create job opportunities for the local people.

To another query, he said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had now become a tale of the past as the people knew that its leaders were out for their personal interests. They were applying pressure tactics so as to escape from accountability, he added.

To a question, he said the major chunk of natural gas produced in Sindh, was being supplied to the province.