ISLAMABAD, Jan 31 (APP): Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of renowned film actress Neelo, who was mother of actor Shan and senior journalist Zainul Abidin.

In a tweet, the minister said Neelo was a big name in the world of cinema and she was a talented actress.

اداکار شان کی والدہ اور معروف اداکارہ نیلو کے انتقال پر افسوس ہے۔وہ فن کی دنیا کا ایک بڑا نام اور ایک باصلاحیت اداکارہ تھیں۔اللہ تعالی مرحومہ کو جوار رحمت میں جگہ عطا فرمائے اور لواحقین کو صبر جمیل دے۔آمین — Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) January 30, 2021

Meanwhile, in a statement, the minister said the services of Zainul Abidin in the field of journalism will be remembered.

Shibli Faraz prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear this loss with fortitude.