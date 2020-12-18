Shibli asks int’l community to take notice of India’s terror campaign in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Dec 18 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Friday urged the international community to take notice of India’s vicious acts of bringing demographic changes in the IIOJK and running a terror campaign in Pakistan.

In a tweet, he said India was not only employing brutal tactics to alter the demography of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), but also fomenting terrorism in Pakistan, in addition to a vicious propaganda campaign for the last many years.

He urged the international community, European Union and United Nations to take notice of such nefarious Indian tactics that imperil the regional peace.