ISLAMABAD, May 10 (APP): Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday said the Hudaiybia Paper Mills case was an open and shut case.
Everyone knew that the Sharif family, in connivance with the then National Accountability Bureau Chairman Qamar Zaman, did not allow an appeal to be filed in the Supreme Court, he said in a tweet.
حدیبیہ کیس اوپن اینڈ شٹ کیس ہے سب جانتے شریف خاندان نے سابقہ نیب چئیرمین قمرالزمان کو ساتھ ملا کر سپریم کورٹ میں میں اپیل ہی دائر نہیں ہونے دی تھی۔ https://t.co/PjwV3Laa5b
