RAWALPINDI, Oct 31 (APP):The Security forces on Saturday foiled a possible terrorist activity in Southern Balochistan after conducting an intelligence based operation (IBO) on terrorist hideout of a proscribed organisation in Buleda, District Ketch.

A high value target responsible for killing innocent civilians, extortion and attacking security forces was killed during the operation whereas during exchange of fire a soldier was injured, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

A large cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered during the IBO, it added.