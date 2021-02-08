Sale and purchase of votes can't serve democracy: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, Feb 08 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday said that sale and purchase of votes and horse trading cannot serve the constitution and democracy.

In a tweet, the minister asked the political parties and parliamentarians to support transparency in the election process.

The minister said that this would strengthen democracy and enhance the prestige of parliament.

He said that hose who become members of the upper house by investing money would put the protection of personal interest before the people.

Shibli Faraz said that the mission of Prime Minister Imran Khan was to eradicate corruption from the country and ensure transparency.

He said that the PTI would not back down in its struggle to achieve that goal.