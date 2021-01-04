Year 2020 has known to be a tale of challenges globally, but for Pakistan, it has proved as a “story of success and development” even during the coronavirus pandemic. The government of Prime Minister Imran Khan has handled the economic impact of pandemic with effective strategies and emerged successful during tough times. For PM Khan, the year 2020 narrates a journey of stable economy, numerous development and welfare projects, and remarkable achievements at foreign policy front.

Following is the outline of significant milestones achieved by the government during 2020 along with a set of the Prime Minister’s New Year resolutions for year 2021:

https://twitter.com/PakPMO/status/1345731642409811968?s=20