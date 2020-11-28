ISLAMABAD, Nov 28 (APP): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday met his counterpart of Niger Kalla Ankouraou wherein he emphasized expanding bilateral economic and commercial ties and offered to continue assisting Niger through various capacity-building programmes.

The foreign minister, during the meeting held in Niger capital Niamey on the sidelines of the 47th Council of Foreign Ministers Session, expressed satisfaction over the close brotherly relations between the two countries, marked by common faith and convergence of views and shared perspectives, said a foreign office press release issued here.

Thanking Niger for its long-held principled stance on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, the foreign minister apprised his Niger counterpart about the worsening human rights and humanitarian situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He briefed Foreign Minister Kalla on India’s illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019, and subsequent steps to alter the demographic structure of the occupied territory, in violation of United Nations Security Council’s resolutions and international law, especially the 4th Geneva Convention.

In the bilateral context, the two ministers agreed that exchange of high-level visits would provide further momentum to relations between the two countries.

The foreign minister reiterated his invitation to his Niger counterpart to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience.