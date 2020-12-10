Qureshi reaffirms resolve to further deepen, diversify Pak-Saudi ties

ISLAMABAD, Dec 10 (APP): Saudi Ambassador Nawaf Al-Maliki Thursday called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi here wherein the latter reaffirmed the resolve to further deepen and diversify bilateral ties.

The foreign minister underlined Pakistan’s strong bonds of amity and brotherhood with Saudi Arabia and appreciated Kingdom’s consistent support to Pakistan bilaterally, as well as at the international forums, a Foreign Office press release said.

The foreign minister recalled his recent meeting and fruitful exchange of views with Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud on the sidelines of the 47th Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) in Niamey (Niger) in November 2020.

He appreciated Saudi support for the Pakistan-sponsored and unanimously adopted OIC resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir dispute and Islamophobia, as well as the strong “Niamey Declaration” issued by the CFM.

The foreign minister hoped that the two countries would continue to enhance their cooperation and work closely on all issues of mutual interests.

The Saudi ambassador reciprocated the commitment to enhance bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

He also discussed ways to strengthen and intensify mutual engagement at high level between the two countries.