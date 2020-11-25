Qureshi leaves for Niger to attend OIC foreign ministers’ moot

ISLAMABAD, Nov 25 (APP): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday departed for Niger to attend the 47th Session of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)’s Council of Foreign Ministers.

Scheduled to be held on November 27-28 in capital city Niamey, the moot will be attended by representatives of 57 OIC Member States and five Observer States.

The foreign minister’s was accompanied by a delegation comprising President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan, Secretary Foreign Affairs Sohail Mahmood and senior officers of the foreign ministry.

During the visit, the foreign minister will highlight aggravating human rights and humanitarian situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and measures to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory.

He will also highlight the rising incidents of Islamophobia and hate speech against Muslims and emphasize the need for unity of the Islamic world to combat the scourge of Islamophobia and promote inter-faith harmony.

On the sidelines on the moot, the foreign minister will hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts of member states and discuss the bilateral ties and cooperation.