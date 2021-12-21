PTI to pay price of mistakes in KP LG polls: PM

ISLAMABAD, Dec 21 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had made mistakes in the first phase of local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and paid the price.



Selection of wrong candidate, he tweeted, was a major cause, however, he expressed resolve that in the second phase of LG polls, PTI would bounce back with strength.



“PTI made mistakes in 1st phase of KP LG elections & paid the price. Wrong candidate selection was a major cause. From now on I will personally be overseeing PTI’s LG election strategy in 2nd phase of KP LG elections & LG elections across Pak. InshaAllah PTI will come out stronger,” he said.