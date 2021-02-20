ISLAMABAD, Feb 20 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday appreciated the field formations of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on beating the seven-month target of revenue collection.

“I commend FBR Field Formations on achieving 7-months revenue targets by undertaking bold tax audit and enforcement, and counter-smuggling measures,” the prime minister said on Twitter.

He advised the FBR field formations to continue working with honesty and commitment.

Also commend FBR Headoffice Team for developing the IT-enabled Transformation Plan & procuring cutting-edge Track & Trace System. Once fully functional in July 2021, it would add 100s of billions of additional revenue, curb counterfeiting and help establish rule of law. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 20, 2021

The prime minister also lauded FBR Head Office team for developing the IT-enabled transformation plan and procuring cutting-edge Track and Trace System.

Once fully functional in July 2021, he said, the system would add hundreds of billions of additional revenue, curb counterfeiting and help establish rule of law.

According to the data, the FBR beat target of Rs2,550 billion set for July-Jan (2020-21) by collecting net revenue of Rs2,570 billion, marking an increase of Rs 20 billion.