Prime Minister Imran Khan interacts with the common man on phone

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday expressed his determination to develop Pakistan as a great nation in line with the principles of Riasat-e-Madina, which gave the concept of a true modern and welfare state to the world by ensuring rule of law and taking care of the poor.

“Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) in his last sermon gave a charter for humanity. The principles given by Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) are now being followed by many countries of the world,” he said while responding to the questions of general public in a live television programme through phone calls.

The Prime Minister said the countries which adopted and followed the principles of Riasat-e-Madina achieved progress and development. “Unfortunately, we did not follow those principles,” he remarked.

He said that developing Pakistan on the principles of the State of Madina was a struggle and was not “like switching a button”.

“Inshallah Pakistan is going to become a great nation,” the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister in his interaction on the telephone with the general public responded to their queries on a host of issues ranging from Risasat-e-Madina to everyday issues, confronting the people in their day to day lives.

The one and a half-hour-long program Prime Minister’s interaction was aired lived by all the news channels.