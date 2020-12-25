ISLAMABAD, Dec 25 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Friday urged the children of Pakistan to excel in every field of knowledge and skills by adhering to the principles of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and make the country rise.

“Great countries are built by strong and disciplined nations, who are committed to grow in every sphere of life with hard work, commitment and sincerity of purpose,” the President told a gathering of children at an event marking the Quaid’s birth anniversary.

The programme titled ‘Quaid and children’ was part of the special celebrations for the Quaid Day, held every year at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The President called upon the children to study the life of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on how selflessly he struggled hard for the creation of Pakistan.

He said only a person with such impeccable character and strong will could achieve this tough goal, which everyone believed as impossible.

The President urged upon the parents and teachers to help build strong character of the young generation right from their earlier age as they would turn out to be the next leaders of this country.

He said Pakistan had been handed over to the future generations by the Quaid as a “trust”, and now it was their duty to make the country strong and prosperous.

President Alvi said no one should have any doubt about Pakistan which, he said was “destined to rise”.

He mentioned the rapid progress in sciences the world over and the way it was breaking all barriers in the world of technology, with latest innovations and developments.

He termed as vital the study of sciences for the progress of any country in contemporary age.

He said Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah had a belief that the Pakistani nation would build their country which would earn respect and admiration in the comity of nations.

President Dr Arif Alvi also urged the children to strictly follow the life and teachings of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him), as only by following the greatest leader of all times.

He recalled the address of the Quaid of 11 August 1947, wherein he promised that the minorities would be fully able to pursue their religions freely without any fear or persecution and the State would ensure the sanctity of places of worships- mosques, temples, churches , etc.

He said Pakistan was created on democratic principles and on the basis of a kind of referendum where the people demonstrated their democratic right to choose their separate homeland.

The President asked the children to follow in letter and spirit the guiding principles of faith, unity and discipline.

He said the Quaid-e-Azam believed in justice for all and always stood for the oppressed and those who were weak and were being exploited.

He also briefly touched upon the history of creation of Pakistan and told the children about different facets of the long struggle that culminated in the creation of a separate homeland for the Muslims of sub-continent.

He also spoke about the decline of Muslims and attributed it to lack of unity, knowledge and will to excel. He said it was time that the young children learn lessons from history and set their targets high so that the Muslim Ummah could rise again to its zenith.

The children sang national songs and performed tableaus depicting the struggle for the creation of Pakistan.