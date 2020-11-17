President stresses women involvement in development process

LAHORE, Nov 17 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday underlined the need for necessary measures to ensure women involvement in the development process so as to make them functional part of society.

Addressing the 3rd convocation of Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design (PIFD) here, he said that since we have our own values, we do not need to look towards West for adopting everything.

He said that the West gave rights to women about 200 years back, while Islam did the same thing about 1400 years ago. “Since Islam is a complete code of life, we must always seek guidance from our religion on all aspects of life,” he added.

The president said that the government and the employers should make adjustments in such a way that a working woman should feel comfortable on her return from maternity leave, adding that these things should be taken into account consciously.

He said that investment made by parents, society and the government in education of women should not be wasted and the country should benefit from their abilities and skills. He said that it was not necessary for women to work from eight to five in an office; they might work from home in the present era.

He said that although the ratio of female students in universities was higher than male students, the situation was contrary in the institutions as far employment situation is concerned. He said this anomaly must be removed by giving equal job opportunities to both genders.

The president congratulated the graduating students and their teachers. He also gave away certificates and gold medals to the successful students.

Earlier, in her welcome address, PIFD Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hina Tayyaba Khalil congratulated the graduating students and highlighted the hard work and commitment of the faculty in their efforts to support students throughout the process to ensure that they come up to the standards of the institute and to prepare them for their future endeavours.

As many as 845 student of bachelor programme from batches of 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 were awarded degrees whereas seven students of MPhil from batch of 2019 also received degrees.