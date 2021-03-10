ISLAMABAD, March 10 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday said Pakistan produced premium quality organic honey, however stressed the need to adopt modern beekeeping and marketing techniques to boost yield and export.

Talking to a delegation of All Pakistan Bee Keepers and Honey Dealers Association here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the President said owing to good quality standards, the country’s honey had the potential to hit international markets at large scale.

The President asked the Ministry of Commerce to devise an effective marketing strategy to brand and sell the honey, and expand the outreach of the produce to other countries.

He emphasized on the training of people affiliated with beekeeping on modern lines to help them increase productivity.

The delegation apprised the President about the problems and challenges linked with the beekeeping sector.