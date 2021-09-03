In-absentia funeral prayers for Ali Geelani held at Faisal Mosque

ISLAMABAD, Sep 3 (APP): The funeral prayers of veteran Kashmiri Hurriyat leader and the icon of Kashmir freedom movement Syed Ali Geelani were offered in absentia at the capital’s Faisal Mosque.

President Dr. Arif Alvi, federal ministers, parliamentarians and a large number of people from different walks of life offered the prayers. National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf, Director General Inter Services Intelligence Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and other government officials attended.

Syed Ali Geelani passed away Wednesday night at his home in Srinagar, capital of Indian Occupied Kashmir at the age of 92.

He was laid to rest early Thursday morning in Srinagar amidst heavy deployment of Indian occupation force, that had earlier snatched the body from the family.