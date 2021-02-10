ISLAMABAD, Feb 10 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday underlined the need for developing a national communication strategy to create awareness among the people about drug abuse and mental health.

Priority should be given to eradication of drugs from the society so as to save the young generation from the menace, he added while chairing a meeting on drug abuse and mental health here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The meeting was attended by Parliamentary Secretary for Foreign Affairs Ms Andleeb Abbas, Member of the National Assembly Ms Sajida Zulfiqar Khan and members of the welfare organizations.

The president was briefed about the prevalence of drugs in Pakistan, which posed a threat to the physical and mental health of youth, particularly the students of colleges and universities.

In order to cope with the challenge of drug abuse in the country, President Alvi emphasized the need for crafting a basic framework with the help of volunteers, teachers, parents and other relevant stakeholders.

He stated that the media and educational institutions could play a vital role in creating awareness regarding drug abuse and mental health by organizing seminars and debates.

The president highlighted that the role of society, particularly parents and teachers, was very important to discourage drug abuse by the youth.