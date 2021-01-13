ISLAMABAD, Jan 13 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday conferred Hilal-i-Pakistan, the country’s second highest civil award, on Foreign Minister of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu in recognition of his contribution to strengthen Pak-Turkish ties.

The conferment on the Turkish foreign minister was made at a special investiture ceremony held here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Besides delegations of the visiting foreign minister, the ceremony was attended by federal ministers, diplomats and senior officers.

Started with recitation of Quranic verses, the ceremony featured playing of national anthems of both the countries.

Reading out the citation, Secretary Cabinet Division Sardar Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera recounted the services of Turkish foreign minister for enriching the bilateral ties. He said in his capacity as Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu had taken various initiatives for peace and security.

Moreover, he also played vital role for strengthening Pak-Turkish ties and their transformation into a strategic partnership

The Hilal-i-Pakistan awards is conferred to recognize the meritorious contribution to the national interests of Pakistan, or cultural, social contribution. Among other dignitaries to have achieved the honor included now US President-elect Joe Biden, Ruth Pfau, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and recently Chinese former ambassador in Islamabad Yao Jing.

After the investiture, the Turkish foreign minister also introduced two renowned Turkish actors including Nurettin Sönmez, known for his role as Bamsı Beyrek in Ertugrul and Ayberk Pekcan, known for his role as Artuk Bey. Both the celebrities were warmly received by the audience and did not miss the rare photo-op.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu is visiting here for the second Pakistan-Turkey-Azerbaijan Trilateral Meeting being held on the day.

Prior to the investiture ceremony, he called on the president and discussed the bilateral as well as regional matters of mutual interest.