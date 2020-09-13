President Alvi greets Sardar Ali Gohar Mahar on becoming chief of Mahar tribe

KARACHI, Sep 13 (APP):President Dr. Arif Alvi on Sunday visited the residence of leader of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), Sardar Ali Gohar Khan Mahar and congratulated him on being elected as chief of the Mahar tribe.

Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail, Member of the National Assembly Jai Parkash, members of the Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Haleem Adil Sheikh and Khurram Sher Zaman were also present on the occasion, said a statement.

Ghous Bakhash Mahar, Sheheryar Mahar, Ali Junejo and Saifullah Abro were also present.

President Dr. Arif Alvi expressed his best wishes to Sardar Ali Gohar Mahar to keep the Mahar tribe organized and united.