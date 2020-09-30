PMDU tasked to set up National Emergency Helpline in 2 months

ISLAMABAD, Sep 30 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday directed the PM Delivery Unit to set up a National Emergency Helpline to ensure immediate assistance to citizens seeking help in case of emergency.

The decision came in the wake of recent motorway incident where a woman along with children suffered tragic situation as no help reached her due to unavailability of emergency services in place.

The Prime Minister asked PMDU to complete work on National Emergency Helpline within two months.

A separate network will be established for the National Emergency Helpline, accessible from across the country.

All emergency helpline numbers in the country will be linked to the new system based on modern technology, the Prime Minister Office said.

The PM Office said all cellular companies in the country would be approached to be linked with the system. In case of any emergency, a specific toll-free number will be available for the public.

To make the system more effective, legislation will be carried out in consultation with provinces, the PM Office said.