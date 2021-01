ISLAMABAD, Jan 31 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz has announced that Prime Minister Imran Khan will personally interact with the general public via telephone on Monday, February 1, at 6 00 pm.

The minister also shared a video containing promo of the programme as titled ” Apka Wazir Azam Aap Ke Sath”.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will answer the questions of the people that will ask him on the telephone number 051- 9210809.