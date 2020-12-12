ISLAMABAD, Dec 12 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan will virtually participate and address the Climate Ambition Summit, being co-hosted by the United Kingdom, France, and the United Nations (UN) on Saturday (today).

To be held in partnership with Chile and Italy, the Climate Ambition Summit represents

a vital step on the road to next year’s COP26, providing an opportunity for countries to set

an agenda for next year, PM office said.

It also marks the five-year anniversary of the Paris Climate Agreement, the groundbreaking international commitment to climate action, which set an overall ambition

for the world to be no warmer than 1.5C above pre-industrial temperatures by year 2100.

Being part of the Paris Agreement means governments have to set targets called “Nationally Determined Contributions”, or NDCs, which determine, among other things,

how fast they are going to cut carbon emissions.