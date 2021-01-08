ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday thanking the Overseas Pakistanis for yet another record-breaking month of US $ 2.4 billion remittances in December 2020 said with over $ 2 billion for consecutive six months, the country has recorded 24.9% growth in remittances over last year.

“I want to thank our overseas Pakistanis for yet another record-breaking month of remittances in Dec: $ 2.4 billion. MashaAllah, 1st time in Pakistan remittances have been above $ 2 billion for 6 consecutive months,” Imran Khan said in a tweet posted on his social media account.

“Total for 6 months of this fiscal year $14.2 billion – a 24.9% growth over last year,” the Prime Minister maintained.