PM resolves to continue struggle for rule of law, purging country of corruption

ISLAMABAD, Mar 4 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday expressed the determination to continue his struggle for rule of law and purging the country of corruption and the corrupt till he was alive and even did not remain in power.

“If I do not remain in power or sit on opposition benches, it does not make any difference to me. I will continue struggling for rule of law, and fighting these thieves and dacoits till I am alive,” Imran Khan said while addressing the nation on radio and television.

The prime minister described the opposition parties’ use of undemocratic tactics to get Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani elected on a Senate seat (from the Federal Capital) in a move to pressurize him and frighten him from the no confidence [motion], saying he was going to take a vote of confidence from the National Assembly on Saturday (March 6).

He said as voting on the confidence motion would be open, even the Members of National Assembly (MNAs) belonging to the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) could vote against him if they did not support him and “I will go to the opposition [benches]”.

The prime minister said if he did not remain in power he would take the nation out against corruption and the corrupt. “The people do not come out for the corrupt but against the corrupt and corruption.”

He expressed his conviction that Pakistan was bound to emerge as a great nation in accordance with the dreams of its founding fathers. “This country will go up, and these big thieves and dacoits will be behind the bars,” he maintained.