ISLAMABAD, March 9 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said electronic voting was essential to ensure transparency in next general election and directed the authorities concerned to prepare a feasibility report of the process on priority.

Chairing the meeting of federal cabinet here, the Prime Minister said all necessary actions would be taken to end corruption in elections as witnessed in the recent Senate polls.

“We want next general election to be fair and transparent and thus want to initiate the e-voting process well ahead of time,” he said.

The Prime Minister also directed to workout the details for purchase of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), adding that he would also get regular updates on the progress of project.

He said introduction of online voting for overseas Pakistanis was also on priority.

-Reporting for APP Digital News by Shumaila Andleeb