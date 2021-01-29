PM lays foundation stone of Rs 18 bln development projects in Sahiwal

SAHIWAL, Jan 29 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday laid the foundation of Rs 18 billion development projects for the provision of basic amenities, including clean water, sewerage, improved climate change and the construction of parks in Sahiwal.

The projects, initiated under the Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Program, have the potential of fulfilling the needs of clear water and sewerage for the next 25 years.

The prime minister, who was on a day-long visit to the city of southern Punjab, laid the foundation stone for the construction of a world class cardiology and cardiac surgery block at the District Headquarters Hospital, Sahiwal.

The construction of cardiology block will help provide the healthcare facilities of international standards to the local people in their area.

The prime minister inaugurated the Solid Waste Segregation, Treatment and Disposal project. He also laid the foundation of Solid Waste Management Academy.

Imran Khan inaugurated “Sarayai Qutub” – a Langar Khana established near the shrine of Baba Fareeduddin Ganjshakar in Pakpattan.