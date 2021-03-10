ISLAMABAD, Mar 10 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said the government will initiate a program of providing direct subsidy to 30 million families – around half of the country’s population from June this year.

He said this while launching the “Koi Bhuka Na Soye” program under which the poor and labourer classes would be provided with free meal boxes twice a day in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. The program is aimed at protecting poor people from inflation and price-hike.